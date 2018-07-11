Demand for all-electric PX series from KraussMaffei exceeds expectations

Due to the demand of its new all-electric PX series, KraussMaffei has increased its production capacities at the Sucany, Slovakia and Munich locations.

The company says in the first year following sales approval, demand has already exceeded the expectations placed on the series.

KraussMaffei is also boosting production by purchasing Plamag in Plauen, Germany.

Plamag has been producing essential components for the new PX series since the middle of 2017 and overseeing spare parts business.

"The market launch of our all-electric PX series at K 2016 was a smashing success. Our customers appreciate the high precision and flexibility in configuration, production and retrofitting," said Dr. Hans Ulrich Golz, President of the Injection Moulding Machinery segment of the KraussMaffei Group.

"Overall, we are in a position to address our customers' needs and decision-making framework even more efficiently as well as achieve our ambitious growth objectives step-by-step with the all-electric PX series.”

The all-electric PX series is available in five sizes in a clamping force range from 500 to 2,000 kN.