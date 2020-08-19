Denroy uses ENGEL to meet the demand for new PPE products

Denroy Plastics have employed all their expertise in aviation, medical and automotive thermoplastics, for the design and manufacture of clinical grade personal protection equipment (PPE), during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have already supplied over 1 million units of their HeroShield visor to NHS frontline staff.

Designing and developing their own tooling, Denroy have produced the 100 per cent recyclable visor at their Co. Down manufacturing site. Manufactured from polypropylene and PETG sheet it is a light, clear, antifog visor which protects the whole face, including the eyes. The HeroShield is a CE certified product to BS EN166:2001.

Prior to these developments Denroy already had a strategy to replace existing moulding machinery with more energy efficient & technologically advanced ENGEL injection moulding machines. They currently have ENGEL machines ranging between 50 – 900 tonnes.

× Expand engel machines

As part of this existing replacement plan Denroy have a 600 duo machine on order and to meet the demand for the new PPE products, Denroy have also invested in 3 more ENGEL tie-bar-less injection moulding machines.

At 80, 120 & 160 tonnes, the standard machines are being supplied with fully integrated ENGEL Viper 6 robots, under ENGEL’s Fast Track quick delivery system, which will ensure that Denroy are rapidly manufacturing in the quantities they need.

John Irwin, Denroy Managing Director, explained: “Without plastics, the medical response to Covid-19 would have been very different and the situation may have been a lot worse. Plastics enabled protection to be provided very rapidly. It continues to be extremely valuable, but now the requirements of organisations like the NHS have become more demanding.”

“Recyclability and the reusability of high-quality products have rightly, become important as the immediate pressure has lessened. In addition, there is a drive for self-sufficiency in the manufacturing of these products within the UK. Denroy is rising to this challenge. It has been crucial to us to not only source our injection moulding machines rapidly, but also to be assured of their efficiency, economy and service support. Engel continues to be Denroy’s valued partner in this regard.”

Denroy are anticipating that as the number of contracts for the provision of their products increases, they may be creating a significant number employment opportunities at their Bangor site.

Denroy Plastics have employed all their expertise in aviation, medical and automotive thermoplastics, for the design and manufacture of clinical grade personal protection equipment (PPE), during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have already supplied over 1 million units of their HeroShield visor to NHS frontline staff.

Designing and developing their own tooling, Denroy have produced the 100 per cent recyclable visor at their Co. Down manufacturing site. Manufactured from polypropylene and PETG sheet it is a light, clear, antifog visor which protects the whole face, including the eyes. The HeroShield is a CE certified product to BS EN166:2001.

Prior to these developments Denroy already had a strategy to replace existing moulding machinery with more energy efficient & technologically advanced ENGEL injection moulding machines. They currently have ENGEL machines ranging between 50 – 900 tonnes.

As part of this existing replacement plan Denroy have a 600 duo machine on order and to meet the demand for the new PPE products, Denroy have also invested in 3 more ENGEL tie-bar-less injection moulding machines.

At 80, 120 & 160 tonnes, the standard machines are being supplied with fully integrated ENGEL Viper 6 robots, under ENGEL’s Fast Track quick delivery system, which will ensure that Denroy are rapidly manufacturing in the quantities they need.

John Irwin, Denroy Managing Director, explained: “Without plastics, the medical response to Covid-19 would have been very different and the situation may have been a lot worse. Plastics enabled protection to be provided very rapidly. It continues to be extremely valuable, but now the requirements of organisations like the NHS have become more demanding.”

“Recyclability and the reusability of high-quality products have rightly, become important as the immediate pressure has lessened. In addition, there is a drive for self-sufficiency in the manufacturing of these products within the UK. Denroy is rising to this challenge. It has been crucial to us to not only source our injection moulding machines rapidly, but also to be assured of their efficiency, economy and service support. Engel continues to be Denroy’s valued partner in this regard.”

Denroy are anticipating that as the number of contracts for the provision of their products increases, they may be creating a significant number employment opportunities at their Bangor site.