ENGEL’s reactive unit now available in two sizes

ENGEL has developed a reactive unit specifically for the preparation and injection of Caprolactam, with ENGEL further optimising its solution with a new, smaller size.

The new size helps ENGEL cover an even wider range of applications, meaning it can support its customers from product and process development, through scale-up to series production.

The new smaller reactive unit is able to handle matrix volumes between ten and 600 cm3, offering flexibility within testing facilities in the production of test parts, specimens, and parts up to weights of one and a half kilograms.

The second, larger unit can produce matrix volumes of up to 1500cm3.

Both units are compact and can integrate the complete media supply and reduce the footprint required for the entire system.