Engel’s tie-bar-less technology hooks in order for five new machines at UK plastics site

Tie-bar-less technology has convinced a large UK plastics manufacturer to invest in Engel injection moulding machines for the first time.

Breaking tradition by not repurchasing from its standard supplier, RWC (UK), formerly John Guest Ltd, ordered five new IMMs after undertaking a market research project.

The firm, which specialises in plastic push-fit fitting technology for sectors including plumbing and automotive, currently operates 175 injection moulding machines at its UK site in West Drayton, Middlesex.

The machines at RWC run on a 24/7 operation and the firm operates a vertically integrated supply chain – from initial concept through to manufacture.

The company has started to implement a programme of replacement for the older models at its site and – after research and testing of a range of options – chose Engel machinery on the basis of its tie-bar-less technology being particularly suitable for its needs.

Engel says the tie-bar-less model chosen by RWC allows greater efficiency and economy for moulders. Its lack of tie-bars simplifies mould changes, as the moulds can be removed and mounted extremely quickly without hindrance to access. It also provides excellent mould protection.

Richard Horn, Project Lead at RWC (UK) commented: “Tie-bar-less technology provides us with great agility. It provides easier access for our setting staff and will save us time.

“The reduced energy consumption of the Engel machines has also been a factor in our choice. Engel UK provided us with a 50-tonne machine on trial and so we were able to test its capabilities against our requirements.

“It was obviously important to us that there should be no compromise in part quality.

“We have seen that it does not matter if the cavities are located at the centre or at the edge of the surface of the mould mounting platen, they all are subject to exactly the same level of clamping force, providing consistently high-quality parts.”

RWC (UK) have praised the customer service it has received from Engel UK and says it is confident that the online support offered by Engel’s ‘e-connect.24’ remote access platform will provide it with any technical back-up it may need.

Steve Taylor of Engel UK added: “It has been a rigorous process for RWC (UK) and Engel UK fully appreciates the importance of such a decision.

“We have been happy to work with Richard Horn and his team to introduce them to Engel tie-bar-less technology and demonstrate how these injection moulding machines will make a real difference to their operation.”