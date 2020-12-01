ENGEL adds to machine portfolio for packaging

ENGEL has launched the new duo speed injection moulding machine,

combining productivity and efficiency with short cycle times in the high clamping force range.

Available with clamping forces from 5,000 to 11,000 kN, the new large-scale machine type is aimed at manufacturers of buckets and storage and transport containers.

The new injection moulding machine is based on the ENGEL duo platform.

Christoph Lhota, Vice President of ENGEL's Packaging business unit, said: "Above all for buckets and logistics products, the duo speed extends the portfolio into the higher clamping force range. The development focus was on short cycle times." With dry cycle times between 2.35 and 3.4 seconds, the duo speed is the fastest dual-platen injection moulding machine on the market.

ENGEL believes it's compact dual-platen technology further contributes to excellent cost effectiveness. Across all clamping force sizes, the duo speed is shorter than comparable injection moulding machines used in this field of application, which saves expensive shop floor space. In addition, the platen geometry has been optimised for the special requirements of the packaging industry.

Due to exposed tie-bars, injection moulding machines from the ENGEL duo series have a very clean mould area and achieve high energy efficiency.

The duo speed relies on ENGEL's energy-saving ecodrive servo-hydraulics with operating point optimisation and is equipped with an electric motor-driven screw drive.

The duo speed already features a barrier screw and sliding ring non-return valve optimised for PP and HDPE as standard equipment.

ENGEL says this extension of ENGEL's portfolio, puts ENGEL in a position to optimally leverage all efficiency and quality potentials, from thin-walled packaging and caps and closures to thick-walled large containers, with a perfectly matched solution in each case. In addition to the duo speed, the e-cap and e-speed injection moulding machine series were specifically developed for applications in the packaging industry.