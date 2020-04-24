Engel and Haidlmair produce face masks in record time

ENGEL has joined forces with Haidlmair to improve the supply of face masks worldwide.

Haidlmair has developed and implemented a new mould solution, in record time, for the production of reusable masks, which is now being used by plastics processing companies worldwide.

ENGEL says it is also delivering injection moulding machines geared for this.

The two-piece reusable masks, which are injection-moulded from TPE, provide protection for the mouth and nose.

The masks can be cleaned and disinfected and different filter materials can be inserted.

In countries that have exempted face masks from medical device legislation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these masks can be produced and marketed by companies from a wide range of industries.

The ENGEL plants are giving highest priority to producing the machines ordered for Haidlmair's face mask moulds.

"This solution allows us to help companies change their production at short notice in order to actively participate in the fight against the further spread of Covid-19,” said Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of ENGEL.

"We are a well-coordinated team. And our customers are now benefitting from this, especially in these particularly challenging times."