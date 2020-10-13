ENGEL offers performance.boost

The new ENGEL performance.boost sees ENGEL offer its customers this punch-packing expertise as a service for process analysis and optimisation.

ENGEL performance.boost starts with an in-depth analysis of the running production process by ENGEL specialists. They record the process settings and the pertinent efficiency and quality performance indicators to identify the existing optimisation potential. While doing so, they take into account the improvements offered by, for example, smart assistance systems, condition monitoring solutions or other products from ENGEL's inject 4.0 portfolio.

Based on these results, the customer decides which optimisation steps they would like to implement with the support of ENGEL application technology.

The automation solution, the peripheral units and the upstream and downstream processes integrated into the production process can be evaluated in the scope of process analysis and taken into account in the optimisation recommendations.

e-connect.24, the ENGEL solution for online support and remote maintenance, makes it possible to transfer screens from the machine control unit to an external computer via a secure remote connection in real time, allowing virtual collaboration at the customer's request.

Digital solutions are playing an increasingly important role at all levels of the product life cycle.

ENGEL says it is already helping its customers to leverage efficiency and quality potential along the entire value stream with numerous established and proven products and services from its inject 4.0 portfolio.

ENGEL performance. boost establishes the next milestone with its focus on optimising ongoing production processes.