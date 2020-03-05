ENGEL releases next-generation e-cap machine

ENGEL has released the next-generation of its all-electric e-cap injection moulding machine series for beverage caps.

The production of 29/25 lightweight caps on a new e-cap 380 machine makes it clear how continuously increasing requirements can be combined with the shortest cycle times, the highest precision, and the lowest energy consumption.

The e-cap is the most energy efficient cap machine on the market and at the same time the only high-performance machine tailored to the requirements of the caps and closures industry providing all-electric operation even with a clamping force as high 4,200 kN.

Friedrich Mairhofer, Product Manager for all-electric injection moulding machines at ENGEL, said: “Since 2010, the requirements for beverage caps have changed substantially.”

“For still water, caps with a weight of significantly less than one gram are produced today. As a result, the cooling and cycle times have continued to drop. Where the cycle times ten years ago were still 2.5 seconds, today’s cap machines need to be able to produce at two second intervals and faster.”