ENGEL UK supports Norfolk training academy

Bespak is investing in its own Academy at King’s Lynn, Norfolk, to provide industry recognised training, the company have been able to ensure that they are able to utilise all the technical innovations required for increasingly complex medical devices. It has also enabled them to give all their employees an appreciation of injection moulding.

ENGEL have supplied an e-mac all electric injection moulding machine to the training facility. The machine is suited as an entry level machine, featuring an innovative energy recovery system and high productivity from a small footprint.

Operators, technicians & engineers can also benefit from the facilities on offer by taking part in a range of injection moulding process courses with RJG Master Moulder certification onsite.

These courses are enhanced with a range of other learning initiatives including validation, statistics, DOE, Moldflow & Polymer Science.

Patryk Bortnik, Injection Moulding Academy Trainer, said: “We are excited to have been given the opportunity to work on the new e-mac in Bespak's Injection Moulding Academy and Engel have been very supportive over the course of last year. It is a privilege to train our employees on the state of the art equipment and we are looking forward to explore all of the advanced options the E Mac has to offer.”