EREMA doubles sales of edge trim recycling system

The INTAREMA K recycling system by EREMA has increased sales by 100 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

The company says by the end of March 2018, over 40 of these processing systems will have been shipped within twelve months which is double the amount compared to the previous period.

The INTAREMA K processes a wide variety of clean plastic waste, including PE mono, multilayer films, PE films with PP, PA, EVOH or EVA and breathable films such as PE with calcium carbonate.

The INTAREMA K at Coveris is in operation 24/7. 100 per cent of the recycled material is put back into the film production process.

The INTAREMA K's preconditioning unit enables automatic adjustment to varying input quantities due to the integrated controls and in the event of brief material shortages the system switches to standby to improve energy efficiency.

Andreas Dirnberger Business Development Manager at the EREMA Group, said: "The material alone accounts for around 80 per cent of the manufacturing costs of flexible packaging. If you consider the usual edge trim figure of around 10 per cent in blown film manufacturing, recycling is a must-have in terms of cost efficiency."

The edge trim which accumulates in production can be transferred directly from the blown film plant without pre-shredding to make high-quality recyclates which can be put back into the production process.

Manfred Goellner, Head of Process Engineering at Hosokawa Alpine, added: "We expect a recycling system to work with absolute reliability and fully automatically. This is why we have a machine built by EREMA in use in our in-house technical centre and also recommend that our customers count on the INTAREMA K."