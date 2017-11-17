Ettlinger agreement reaches two-year milestone

× Expand Ettlinger

Two years since Ettlinger signed a deal with Motan Colortronic for the sale of its melt filters in the UK and Ireland the products are being well received.

The Ettlinger ERF and ECO continuous melt filters, which were first launched in 2004, are being used successfully in applications where low to very high levels of contaminants are present in plastic granules prior to extrusion.

The main characteristics of the filters include constant melt pressure with continuous filtration and systems that work with materials including PE, PS, HDPE, PP and PET. The patented system ranges from 200-6,000kg per hour. The unique filter drum and discharge device ensures melt loss is kept to a minimum.

A test facility is now available for trials and testing for customers in the UK and Ireland.