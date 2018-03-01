Euromap 82.1 software available for injection moulding machines

× Expand Euromap

The VDMA and Euromap has published 82.1 software package for injection moulding machines integrated in vertical and horizontal IT communication structures for data exchange.

For the vertical communication to central computers/ manufacturing execution systems (MES), EUROMAP 77 has been published as second Release Candidate in September 2017. The final version is planned for April 2018.

For the horizontal network to peripheral devices along the process chain, EUROMAP 82 is under development with several parts for the different devices. As first part, EUROMAP 82.1 for the data exchange between injection moulding machines and temperature control devices has now been published as Release Candidate and with this presented to all interested parties.