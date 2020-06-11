Europlaz Technologies Ltd manufacturers kidney dialysis machines for NHS

Europlaz has been working with a partner organisation to manufacture kidney dialysis machines for the NHS.

Much Government discussion and media focus has been around the shortage of ventilators, which are desperately needed for patients being treated for severe symptoms of COVID-19 in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Europlaz says less discussion has centred around the demand for kidney dialysis machines, which are equally vital in successfully treating COVID-19 patients in ICUs.

Unfortunately, much like the ventilators, there is a country-wide shortage of renal replacement capacity and the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a significant increase in NHS demand. The latest figures from the BBC suggest that over 2,000 patients admitted to intensive care for COVID-19 suffered from kidney failure.

Emma Vaux, Consultant Nephrologist at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be the first hospital in the UK to use the new SC+ device. At a time when there is an unprecedented national shortage of dialysis machines, and an increased need to treat more patients with renal problems associated with COVID-19, the SC+ devices were provided in a matter of days.”

Sandip Mitra, Consultant Nephrologist at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, added: “The introduction of the new SC+ device during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact in supporting critically ill patients developing kidney failure.”