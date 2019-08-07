Europoligrafico (Fibrapak) invests in ER-WE-PA control system

Italian company Europoligrafico (Fibrapak) has improved its efficiency and line performance with a new control system from ER-WE-PA, a subsidiary of David-Standard.

The new system was installed on an existing ER-WA-PA extrusion coating line used for aseptic liquid packaging applications.

The control package features Siemens drives and a central S7 PLC with WinCC visualisation screens for managing all aspects of line control including speeds, extruder temperature, automatic die profile control, unwinder, and winder functions.

Paul Knorsch, Aftermarket Business Development Leader at ER-WE-PA, said: “One of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve operation on an existing line is with controls.”

“The supervisory control and data acquisition of this system simplifies operator functionality while allowing for greater monitoring and regulation of various parameters. We know Europoligrafico (Fibrapak) is already seeing a marked difference in line functionality.”