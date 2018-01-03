Extruders firm opens testing centre for plastics extrusion processes

Baker Perkins, an extrusion line supplier, has opened an ‘Innovation Centre’, for trailing new production processes in plastics and packaging.

The centre, in Peterborough, features Baker Perkins’ MPX24 Integra twin-screw extruder with integrated feeder, chill roll and flaking unit. The hot-melt extrusion process available is appropriate for any application that involves mixing and thermal processing of a wide range of granules, pellets and powders.

Liquids, low-density materials and low-volume additives can all be injected into the mix.

The centre is open for test reservations, contact via Carina Rowlings 01733 283222.