ExxonMobil releases Industry 4.0 guide to help plastics processors enhance productivity

ExxonMobil has released an Industry 4.0 handbook explaining how hydraulic fluids can help cut energy costs and optimise operational efficiency.

Written by renowned plastics expert Dr Robin Kent, the guide explores the emergence of the smart factory and Industry 4.0.

Smart factory technologies are revolutionising plastics processing but need to be properly protected to realise the full benefit of Industry 4.0 machines and to work at their most efficient.

Inken Reuser. EAME Offer Advisor for ExxonMobil, said: “Plastics processing is a sector experiencing inexorable change. Next generation technologies are accelerating the rate of automation, forging Industry 4.0, the next step in manufacturing. High performance hydraulic oils play an important role in this revolution, ensuring that your plastics processing equipment is operating at its optimal level, when are where you need it.”

A copy of the handbook is available to download here.