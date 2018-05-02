ExxonMobil saves manufacturer €17,000 switching to Mobil DTE 10 Excel 68 hydraulic oil

ExxonMobil says it has helped Kotronis Plastics make an annual saving of more than €17,000 (approximately £14,000) by switching its Sumitomo Demag injection moulding machines to Mobil DTE 10 Excel 68 hydraulic oil.

Kotronis Plastics, Greek manufacturer of polypropylene pails and lidded containers for the food industry, was keen to cut costs and reduce its environmental impact.

ExxonMobil, in partnership with its local distributor, Novitron, suggested switching its 40 Sumitomo Demag El-Exis SP 250 injection moulding machines to Mobil DTE 10 Excel 68.

Initially trialled on a single machine, the results from the Mobil DTE 10 Excel 68 showed improved cycle times, with a 2.23 per cent cut in energy consumption and an extended drain interval of more than 20,000 operating hours.

“Plastics processing is an energy-intensive and highly competitive industry. The ability to cut cycle times while also reducing energy consumption is therefore a highly valuable achievement,” said Mohamed Mourad, ExxonMobil’s Industrial Marketing Advisor.

“Using high performance lubricants can play a significant role in enhancing competiveness. As Kotronis Plastics discovered, a small change can make a big difference.”