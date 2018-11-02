FANUC adds new medium-sized ‘cobot’ to its portfolio

FANUC has added a medium-sized robot for handling, picking and packing applications to its robot portfolio.

The CR-15iA has the same integrated sensors and highly responsive ‘touch-to-stop’ reactive functionality as the rest of FANUC’s green ‘cobot range’.

Launched earlier this year, the robot mirrors the design and mechanics of the industrial M10iD range, allowing users to integrate collaborative robots into the existing robot cells, with the same parts inventory.

A safety system ensures that the robot stops at a maximum of 150N and can be reduced even further if required.

In addition to its sensors, which are located on the base of the robot rather than its arm, the CR-15iA comes with flexible mounting options, such as the floor, ceiling or wall.

With its relatively small footprint, the robot is also suitable for warehouses and packing lines with limited floor space.

× Expand FANUC CR-15iA

It comes with the R-30iB Plus controller, an intuitive user interface that guides operators through the robot’s set-up and programming, making it suitable for manufacturers who are new to collaborative, automated working.

Manufacturers can further enhance the functionality of the robot by integrating: FANUC’s iRVision, a visual detection system for managing production settings and the Force Sensor, a detection system for force and torque that allows robots to undertake work previously done by craftsmen.

“Collaborative robots are fast becoming a popular investment for production lines that can be made more efficient by automation, but that still require the presence of an operator,” said Andrew Armstrong, Sales and Marketing Manager at FANUC UK.

“The latest addition to our CR range will open up automated capabilities to new customers across the UK – not just in packaging and palletising, but potentially in quality control as well.”