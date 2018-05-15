FANUC adds new robot for welding large pieces in small spaces

FANUC has released a new robot as part of its ARC welding robot range.

The ARCMate 100iD/10L has been designed to make automated welding more viable for manufacturers with compact floor space, but large workpieces.

Used to boost the productivity of high-batch production lines, particularly those working with pieces larger than 1,500mm, FANUC says repeatability and quality-control capability make it a particularly valuable addition to production lines that must meet high-volume orders in which the quality and function of the weld are critical.

The ARCMate 100iD/10L also has capacity for 10kg of additional tooling, such as welding torches.

“Subcontractors that use bigger workpieces should not have to compromise on weld quality or integrity,” said Tom Bouchier, Managing Director of FANUC UK.

“Neither should they feel that the welding robot market is closed to them because of space limitations. In fact, the new ARCMate has been designed specifically with these limitations in mind.”

Despite its higher workpiece capacity, the robot’s footprint is small, around 343 x 343mm.

To maximise its use of space, it can be mounted either upside-down or at an angle, routing cables and welding hosepipes internally.

Bouchier added: “In other words, the robot can fit around you, and not the other way around. This is not the only case for investment: increased weld integrity, higher output, reduced downtime and more effective use of personnel are all reasons why you should consider a welding robot.”