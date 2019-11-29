FANUC delivers robot series to MTC

FANUC UK has delivered a model from its robot series to research and technology organisation, the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), in Coventry.

The 6-axis FANUC M-2000iA/2300 was delivered to the MTC’s Ansty Park facility earlier this year and is now fully operational.

With a reach of 3.7m and vertical lifting stroke of 6.2m, it is suitable for handling and palletising extremely heavy parts, such as automotive chassis and foundry workpieces, up to 2.3 tonnes in weight.

The recently installed model at the MTC is the first of its kind in the UK, making it the strongest fully-operational industrial robot in the country, says FANUC.

The company adds, the model will play a vital role in the MTC’s ongoing work with the Construction Innovation Hub, and will be used as part of research into large volumetric assembly within the construction industry.

As well adeptly handling ultra-heavy workpieces, due to its extensive reach, the robot can also be used for conventional crane, hoist and shuttle applications to increase output and eliminate potentially dangerous manual work.

“The use of industrial robotics throughout the UK’s manufacturing sector is only set to increase, especially as more sectors realise the productivity and health and safety benefits they can offer,” said Andy Armstrong, Sales & Marketing Manager at FANUC UK.

“To date, the majority of industrial robots in the UK would fall into the small-to-medium size category, performing functions such as pick-and-place, welding, and riveting, to name but a few. However, there is a huge opportunity across a number of vertical market sectors, such as the construction industry, for large robots with extremely heavy load capacities to be integrated into production applications; both de-risking operations and improving productivity in the process. We’re delighted that our M-2000iA/2300 robot is now up and running at the MTC, and would encourage anyone keen to see the UK’s strongest industrial robot in action to book a visit.”