FANUC expands its general purpose 0i CNC series

FANUC UK has expanded its general purpose 0i CNC series, with the launch of the Oi-f Plus.

The new series builds on the success of the Oi-f series, which has sold over 1.3m units, the latest addition delivers improved functionality and flexibility for operators.

FANUC believes one of the defining features of the new Oi-f Plus CNC is the inclusion of iHMI, FANUC’s innovative user interface, which has been designed with maximum usability in mind.

Due to the intuitive icons, high-visibility designs, and animated features complex machine operations can be programmed with relative ease.

The iHMI interface makes it straightforward for users to access a host of sophisticated programs and functionalities via the Oi-f Plus, including two new advanced functions: Fine Surface Technology and Fast Cycle Time.

Fine Surface Technology uses CNC and servo technologies to improve the surface quality of finished parts, at high speeds. Path errors caused by rounding can be reduced due to High Precision Program Command, while Smooth Tolerance+ Control reduces mechanical shock to further improve the quality of the machined surface.

Fine Surface Technology also includes FANUC SERVO HRV+ Control, countering imperfections caused by disturbances in the servo system. Its optimal current control and newly enhanced velocity control suppresses these disturbances to also improves surface quality.

Fast Cycle Time automatically adjusts numerous machining parameters, including spindle motor speed, feed rates, and axis acceleration and deceleration, to shorten cycle times and ultimately increase production capacity.

FANUC PICTURE provides a set of tools to design and implement bespoke Human Machine Interfaces on the CNC. The new Macro Executor and C-Language Executor, enable users to create their own operation screens in a simple and flexible way.

Andrew Armstrong, Sales and Marketing Manager at FANUC UK, said: “Following the overwhelming success of the Oi-f series, we have responded to market demand and released an updated version which incorporates many of the advanced functions of our more sophisticated CNC portfolio.

“The result is the Oi-f Plus, which combines the flexibility of its predecessor with new, highly advanced functions that deliver higher quality surface finishes and much shorter cycle times. Ultimately, the innate usability of the FANUC Oi-f Plus CNC ensures it is the ideal, ready-to-use solution for a wide range of control applications.”