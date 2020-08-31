FANUC expands M-900 robot series

× Expand FANUC

FANUC has expanded its heavy payload M-900 six-axis robot series with the introduction of the long-reach M-900iB/330L.

The M-900iB/330L benefits from a large working envelope of 3203mm x 3539mm, and a payload capacity of 330kg, to provide an effective solution for large part handling applications.

Its rigid construction with a supporting parallel link arm ensures accuracy in operations that require maximum precision.

Andy Armstrong, Sales and Marketing Manager at FANUC UK, explained: “Our M-900 series has proven to be the ideal solution for heavy spot welding and palletising, alongside a host of other material handling applications. The M-900iB/330L continues in this vein, marking itself out as a unique solution owing to its long reach and high payload capacity.”

Despite its extensive reach, the M-900iB/330L’s compact design significantly reduces the overall footprint. For manufacturers that need to make the most of their available floor space, this slim but powerful build can prove invaluable.

The associated footprint of the M-900iB/330L is further reduced by integrating services into the arm, such as the motor, i/o, and compressed air system. Not only does this help to prevent snagging and interference, but the position of the wrist motor protects it from heat and contributes to faster cycle times.

The M-900iB/330L is controlled by FANUC’s R-30iB Plus controller, which allows users to program the robot through the intuitive iPendant. With over 250 software functions at an operator’s disposal, the M-900iB/330L can be programmed to ensure maximum productivity.

Armstrong concluded: “The M-900 series equips operators with an easy to operate, automated solution for heavy-duty handling tasks. By introducing the long arm M-900iB/330L, we’ve ensured that there is an automation solution for any application.”