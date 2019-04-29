FANUC extends collaborative robot range with high-strength low-footprint addition

Manufacturers are now able to process even heavier workpiece applications in narrow locations thanks to FANUC’s latest addition to its collaborative robot portfolio, the CR-14iA/L.

The CR-14iA/L fills the gap between FANUC’s small and medium-sized six-axis collaborative robots, and can handle payloads of up to 14kg, twice of that of the low-footprint CR-7iA model.

The CR-14iA/L benefits from the same integrated sensors and highly responsive ‘touch-to-stop’ reactive functionality as the rest of FANUC’s green ‘cobot’ range.

As such, if the arm comes into contact with a fixed object or person, it gently stops and retracts.

A safety system ensures that the robot stops at a maximum of 150N, however this can be reduced even further if required.

Crucially, the kinematics and flexibility of the slim-profile CR-14iA/L allow it to work close to the robot base, thus making the best use of the available workspace, especially in narrow applications.

Andy Armstrong, Sales and Marketing Manager for FANUC UK, said: “For a small robot, the CR-14iA/L has a comparatively long reach. This means that it can be used not only for applications in limited spaces, but also for those for which a heavier payload is an advantage, such as when loading and unloading machines.”

“As with all FANUC collaborative robots, the CR-14iA/L is fully safety-certified, and eliminates the need for perimeter guarding to facilitate a much closer working relationship with human operators.”

“We are increasingly seeing more interest from UK manufacturers in relation to collaborative robotics, and this most recent addition to our portfolio represents the ideal solution for a variety of small-space applications, from pick-and0place through to full machine-tending.”