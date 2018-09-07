FANUC extends range of Selective Compliance Assembly robots

FANUC has extended its range of Selective Compliance Assembly (SCARA) robots to include a model capable of processing parts weighing up to 6kg.

The company says the SR-6iA is ideally suited for a variety of applications within a circular working envelope, including fast automated assembly, testing and inspection, packaging, and material handling.

To date it is FANUC’s largest SCARA robot, with a horizonal reach of 650mm and a vertical stroke of 210mm; while its high inertia capacity allows it to handle larger workpieces up to 6kg.

To avoid interference with peripheral devices, the SR-6iA benefits from an ultra-compact footprint (180 x 258mm).

FANUC believes its lightweight design, coupled with integral air lines, 24VDC power and I/O signal cables, as well as optional solenoid valves, enables easy system integration and continuous fast operation.

The intuitive iRProgrammer, which can be accessed remotely via a PC or tablet simplifies programming for users.

“Previous models have boasted speed of operation and compact footprint, yet our newest offering combines these benefits with double the payload capacity, as well as extended reach,” said Andrew Armstrong, Sales & Marketing Manager at FANUC UK.

“While the SR-6iA may be one of the most compact in the FANUC portfolio, it can still lead to tangible increases in productivity and, ultimately, profitability.”