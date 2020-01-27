FANUC introduces hollow arm variance for most popular industrial robot

FANUC has improved upon its popular R-2000 series with the introduction of the hollow-armed R-2000iD.

Capable of integrating cables into its hollow structure, the R-2000iD is ideal for applications that require process cables, such as spot welding or material handling applications.

This reduces maintenance costs by minimising the physical strain on the cables, and preventing interference with system equipment.

Although the cables are entirely incorporated into the hollow arm and wrist, a number of strategic openings ensure easy access.

This means cables can be replaced or maintained individually through wider openings along the arm itself, while an optional bracket flange allows compatibility even without a hollow hand design.

Andy Armstrong, Sales and Marketing Manager at FANUC UK, said: “By putting the cables inside the robot, it minimises the chance of wear and tear from external forces. It also makes offline simulations far easier and more precise, as testing the way that each cable will behave in any given situation is extremely challenging.”

“As the robot rotates along its six axes, cables can bend in all sorts of unexpected ways. Having them stored away inside the arm, without the risk of snagging or tearing, vastly increases the reliability of the simulation model.”

“Floor space in a production facility is one of the most important factors in the specification of any manufacturing equipment, as it is often at a premium. Positioning the cables inside the R-2000iD contributes to a more succinct, ergonomic robot, which is able to operate in tight workspace without sacrificing on payload or reach.”

“The R-2000iD has a unique combination of characteristics that mark it out as ideal for process-cable dependant applications. It matches performance with a space-saving footprint and reduced maintenance costs, to ensure that the total cost of ownership is one of the most competitive on the market.”