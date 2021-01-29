FANUC introduces two high-payload models

FANUC has expanded its range of industrial robots with the introduction of two high-payload models: the M-20iD/35 multi-purpose handling robot and the ARC Mate 120iD/35 ARC welding robot.

Both models have a maximum payload of 35kg and a reach of 1,831mm. A new drive train also ensures the robots can handle heavier workpieces or weld torches at a much higher inertia, while maintaining a high repeatability of up to ± 0.03 mm.

The new models benefit from an IP67 protection rating for both the upper arm and wrist axes, which offers effective protection against splashes or dust. It is particularly useful for applications under adverse environmental conditions, such as grinding or deburring (for the M-20iD/35 handling robot), or welding and cutting (for the ARC Mate 120iD/35).

× Expand M-20iD/35 in a black hall from a right view

Oliver Selby, Robotics Business Development Manager at FANUC UK, said: “One of the cornerstones of FANUC’s R&D process is the ability to provide a solution for each and every application. As we continue to expand our portfolio, we are ensuring that manufacturers who are looking to automate applications with high payload demands can do so in a way that is right for their specific requirement.

“The M-20iD/35 handling robot and the ARC Mate 120iD/35 welding robot are versatile additions, offering high strength for a range of applications. They also benefit from a streamlined design, to allow for easier integration into existing production processes.”

The hollow wrist design of the M-20iD/35 facilitates lean installation of additional equipment, ultimately enabling the robot to operate effectively in tight spaces without impacting cable condition. Similarly, the ARC Mate 120iD/35 has an improved design with optimal passage of cables and media lines, emphasising the high strength, lean footprint design that underpins the two models.

Both robots are operated via the R-30iB Plus controller, which includes a host of features such as: an optional integrated vision system, large memory, fast CPU, and the iPendant. The digital models of the M-20iD/35 and the ARC Mate 120iD/35 are also integrated into FANUC's own offline programming software ROBOGUIDE, to assist integrators, and end users with design and programming.

Selby concludes: “Now more than ever, automation has a significant role to play in boosting productivity and improving production processes. These latest additions to our already extensive range of industrial robots help to ensure there is a solution for all applications, which will ultimately benefit UK manufacturing as a whole.”