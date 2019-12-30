FANUC launches first lightweight cobot

× Expand Fanuc Cobot

With a view to tackling global skills shortages and the need to increase production flexibility, FANUC has launched its first ever lightweight collaborative robot, the CRX-10iA.

While all six models in FANUC’s current ‘green’ CR series of collaborative robots are closely based on the company's industrial robots, the new CRX-10iA collaborative robot is a completely new category.

Launched at iREX, the world’s largest robot trade show, in Tokyo, the CRX-10iA is intended to broaden the scope of collaborative work able to be undertaken between robots and manufacturing employees.

Unlike FANUC’s existing CR series of collaborative robots, the brand new CRX-10iA is significantly lighter, weighing just 39kg. As such, it can be easily installed across a broad range of applications such as driverless transport systems and automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

The CRX-10iA is available in two different variants: a standard-arm version with a reach of 1200mm and as a long-arm version with a maximum reach of 1400mm. Both variants have a maximum payload of 10kg.

Underneath the CRX-10iA’s ergonomic frame lies a fully-functioning industrial robot built to the quality standards synonymous with FANUC.

A new innovation unique to the CRX-10iA is the ability to replace the Teach Pendant with a tablet computer, which increases ease-of-use thanks to a new user interface.

As with all models in FANUC’s existing CR series, the CRX-10iA can be equipped with a vision system to enable autonomous loading and unloading of containers or shelving systems. The model on display at iREX showcased this ability by loading metal blocks into a ROBODRILL machine tool using a 3D vision sensor.

The CRX-10iA will be available to European customers from mid-2020.