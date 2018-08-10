FANUC launches intelligent diagnostics for robots

FANUC has released its Zero Downtime (ZDT) technology, which allows production managers to optimise, maintain and analyse the performance of their industrial robots, in real-time.
ZDT can be used to monitor a variety of key performance indicators, including, reducers, torque, servo guns, grease levels and network load.
ZDT works by collecting data on a robot’s mechanical, process, maintenance and system health.
Data is then analysed comprehensively via a central server, which notifies a production manager of any issues and recommended corrective actions via a notification on their tablet or smartphone.
In addition to faults, ZDT identifies areas in which a robot could be optimised, such as cycle time or energy consumption.
Over time, the analytics provided by ZDT can help production managers to compile a detailed and accurate predictive maintenance strategy for their robots.
“Unexpected downtime costs manufacturers an estimated £4,400 a minute. By using ZDT, production managers can monitor their robots and take corrective actions before a potential problem occurs,” said Steve Capon, Technical Manager at FANUC UK.
FANUCs says ZDT is also scalable to any industrial robot configuration, whether that involves monitoring a single robot or collating the performance of every robot on the factory floor.