FANUC launches new robot combining high strength and slim design

× Expand The new robot Fanuc

FANUC has added a new robot to its portfolio that it says is ideally suited to manufacturers with limited floor space and heavy machine tending requirements.

The new six-axis M20iB/35S industrial robot combines high strength with a slim design to provide enhanced efficiency and productivity for aggressive manufacturing environments in which space is at a premium.

“The M20iB/35S is designed to achieve faster cycles and increased throughput for manufacturers with limited floor space and heavy workpieces,” explained Tom Bouchier, Managing Director at FANUC UK.

“It’s also highly flexible with several mounting options. This means you can benefit from the precision, control and reliability of a FANUC robot, even in the smallest of spaces.”

With a total weight of 205kg, the robot is said to be able to lift payloads of up to 35kg, thanks to a strong wrist and high inertia. It can also reach up to 1,445mm and is fully enclosed to IP67-standard.

Bouchier continued: “The robot’s enclosed design makes it resistant to the ingress of dust, water, dirt, or any other contaminants that occur during the manufacturing process. All power and data cables, motors and user interface services are also integrated into the arm, further reducing the robot’s footprint.”

For industrial end-users new to automation, the robot is compatible with the R-30iB Plus Controller and the iPendant Touch, both of which simplify the programming process through an easy-to-use, intuitive interface.

“Even a complete beginner can successfully program simple commands with minimal training,” Bouchier added.

“Users can also benefit from a host of optional extras, such as the iRVision, an intelligent robot vision tool for pick and place applications.”

He concludes: “Once you get comfortable with your robot, you’ll be able to harness the full potential of automation. It’s definitely not just for the big players anymore.”