FANUC releases robot for faster press-to-press transfers

FANUC UK has released its R2000iC/100P rackmounted robot, for a space saving placement ideal for car parts makers with limited floor space.

The robot’s long, slender arm gives it a reach of up to 3540mm, allowing cable routing and dress-out. It is equipped with motor fan cooling systems, which allow the robot to meet continuous, high-duty cycle time with a repeatability of 0.05mm. In addition, the robot has a maximum axis speed of 210 degrees per second for shorter Standard Press Motion (SPM) cycle times.

For production lines handling larger parts, the six-axes robot has high wrist moments and inertias of up to 1000Nm/227kgm2. It can handle a maximum load of 100kg.

Andrew Armstrong, sales and marketing manager at FANUC UK, said: “The R2000iC series is widely regarded as the best in its class, due to its compact construction, reduced size and weight, and high-performance motion control. The R2000iC/100P represents a particularly innovative addition to this series.

“Its ability to be rack mounted makes it perfect for applications such as die changing or press maintenance. Positioning it on a wall or ceiling gives it an optimal working envelope within a minimal surface area, making it ideal for small-scale manufacturers and subcontractors.”