FANUC reveals slim line addition to general purpose robot series

FANUC has released a slim line range extension to its new generation of compact, general purpose robots, suited to smaller, narrow work spaces and top-mount applications.

The M10iD/10L is the latest model from FANUC’s M-10 robot series.

The long arm provides an extended reach of up to 1636mm, allied to the handling of larger workpieces with a maximum payload of up to 10kg.

With a footprint of 343m x 343mm, the M10iD/10L is suited to compact production line installations and is fully articulated to reach narrow spaces in machine tools or jigs.

FANUC says the M10iD/10L also benefits from a hollow arm, wrist and body, which facilitate the easy routing of internal cables.

The 6-axis robot has one of the highest axes speed in its class, with a maximum speed of 720°/sec and a repeatability of ±0.03mm.

The M10iD/10L also facilitates intelligent maintenance schedules due to FANUC’s Zero Down Time condition monitoring software, which can predict the status of mechanical and process equipment.

“With more and more stakeholders across the UK’s engineering and manufacturing landscape exploring industrial automation, we feel the latest addition to our general-purpose robot portfolio is perfectly placed to capture those looking to take their first step towards integrated manufacturing,” said Andrew Armstrong, Sales & Marketing Manager for FANUC UK.

“With the M10iD/10L offering excellent reach from a compact footprint, coupled with an impressive 10kg payload capacity, it represents the ideal solution to support machine tool or jig users looking to automate workpiece loading and unloading.”