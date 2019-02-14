FANUC to debut dedicated IoT space at EDM Technology Day

FANUC will unveil a new space dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) at its UK headquarters in Coventry, as part of its latest Technology Day for Wire EDM on the 19th February.

The day will see several of FANUC’s state-of-the-art ROBOCUT α-CiB Wire EDM machines in action, as well as demonstrating FANUC’s out-of-the-box MT-Linki machine tool monitoring service, which allows users to remotely monitor, harvest and analyse live production data.

Visitors will also be able to get a first glimpse of FANUC’s newest data connectivity platform FIELD, which will fully launch later in 2019.

As well as the IoT area and dedicated Wire EDM demonstrations, visitors will also be able to see a host of other FANUC production machinery, including models from its ROBOSHOT injection moulding series and ROBODRILL compact five-axis CNC machine tool series, as well as a number of models from its broad portfolio of industrial.