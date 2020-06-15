FANUC UK offers free trial of simulation software programs

FANUC UK is offering its ROBOGUIDE and CNC GUIDE simulation software programs as free trials until the end of September 2020, as part of an initiative to get production back up and running.

Both of the programs are designed to enhance productivity by providing users with the ability to run offline simulations from standard PC equipment.

The company believes with the manufacturing industry looking to ramp up production, efficiency-boosting software such as FANUC’s ROBOGUIDE and CNC GUIDE will play a critical role as we emerge from the lockdown.

ROBOGUIDE simulates the motion of FANUC robots, as well as the overall production process, and can be used for offline programming and creating a 3D simulation environment to design and optimise applications efficiently. This can then be transferred to robot controllers in the production via Ethernet connection, thus minimising machine downtime.

It features an integrated CAD database that gives users access to all FANUC robots, machines, and simple tools, which means even complex applications with multiple robots can be simulated and tested.

CNC GUIDE emulates the FANUC CNC exactly, allowing users to write, simulate and test part programs on their computer. Machine tool builders can use it to support their customers remotely, simulating machine programs and providing advice in case of programming errors.

CNC GUIDE is also useful for educational institutions that offer training for CNC programming. Since it shows the keyboard of a real FANUC CNC, the operation of FANUC controllers can also be trained in the form of distance learning on a PC without the need for a real machine tool.

Andy Armstrong, Sales and Marketing Manager at FANUC UK, said: “The past few months have been challenging for the manufacturing industry, with many factories operating at very limited capacity. The road ahead will be difficult, but one thing is for certain: businesses that combine efficiency and flexibly of production, with the expertise of their employees, will be best positioned to bounce back.

“Our ROBOGUIDE and CNC GUIDE software allows users to get the most out of their equipment, boosting efficiency to the highest level possible. We want to support customers in their recovery, which is why anyone who registers through our online portal by 30th June will have access to the free trial, and a 25% discount on the full product when the trial ends.”

Andy concludes: “As we embark on life after lockdown, it is likely that manufacturers will become more aware of the potential benefits of automation. Offering free trials of ROBOGUIDE and CNC GUIDE will facilitate a greater understanding of how automation can increase productivity, and ultimately benefit the industry as a whole.”