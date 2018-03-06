FANUC updates control package for robotic motion

FANUC UK has launched its latest version of the intelligent 3D simulation software for robot control, the Roboguide Version 9.

The package can simulate pre-sale concepts, right through to a full offline programming package for use on the shop floor.

It is suitable for robot users at all experience levels, and has an intuitive user interface, most up-to-date virtual controllers, and a drag-and-drop function for the addition of robots and components within a work cell layout.

Roboguide can also support FANUC’s latest R30iB Plus robot controller, which includes the new iHMI interface that is common across the whole product range. 3D CAD can be imported directly into a cell layout. The software also includes a KAREL editor and compiler for advanced customisation and programming.

Andrew Armstrong, Sales Manager for FANUC UK, said: “We’ve been developing the Roboguide software for more than 16 years as an easy, intuitive and accurate way to program your robot cell offline. Version 9 represents key advances in the usability and connectivity of this software.

“If you’re new to automation, Roboguide is the best way of harnessing the true potential of your investment. For existing FANUC robot users, it’s the next step to a fully-connected, Industry 4.0-ready automated production cell.”