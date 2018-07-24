Feature: How to achieve a quick payback on your productivity investments

× Expand Injection moulds usually need to be connected to a range of circuits e.g. water, hydraulics and electrics. Staubli 1

In the first of an exclusive two-part series, Craig Forrester of Stäubli Connectors UK talks to BP&R about the productivity and efficiency gains that can be achieved when plastic processors invest in more modest items, such as connection systems or mould handling and clamping solutions, that can often be overlooked.

Can targeted modest investments significantly raise injection moulding productivity while also providing a quick payback?

Discussion of capital investment usually centres on new injection moulding machines or large expensive additions to the manufacturing facilities. Frequently more modest investments in items such as connection systems or mould handling and clamping solutions are overlooked and not evaluated rigorously by financial appraisals such as cost/benefit analyses and payback calculations. Detailed analysis of business processes covering a broad spectrum of company size and operating in a range of market sectors has shown that modest investment in these areas, even by the smallest companies, can significantly boost productivity often giving a payback of just a few months on equipment that will last and provide benefit over many years.

How can this be achieved?

Injection moulds usually need to be connected to a range of circuits e.g. water, hydraulics, electrics etc. Hard piped solutions cause costly delays during connection and disconnection and often lead to further machine down-time due to necessary clean-up activities. The use of quick release connectors, either single or mounted together on a ‘one hit’ multi-connection plate, provide a fast, efficient and clean solution speeding up the mould change and eliminating potentially dangerous spillages.

So why is this system not adopted by all injection moulders?

In some applications moulds are not changed frequently, if at all, making this type of investment less attractive and the benefits of speeding up the mould change not that relevant. But even in these instances the safety and security provided by quick release connectors still brings major benefits. However, most injection moulders require the flexibility to change moulds. In such cases, dramatic improvements in productivity are achievable if the change can be quicker, cleaner and better managed.

Why are the productivity and safety advantages resulting from modest investment not being fully appreciated by senior management?

The benefits of investment in these types of systems are sometimes recognised by operational personnel in the moulding shop. Presenting the case for investment to senior management is more challenging; the costs and benefits need to be precisely analysed and cost saving clearly defined. This can then be presented in a format that the Board and Financial Director will fully appreciate and accept.

Industry experts provide experience and knowhow to facilitate a true in-depth study of the whole ‘shot-to-shot’ downtime detailing the specific areas offering the highest return on investment. Without divulging any company confidential details, financial as well as operational reassurance can be provided and the benefits of investing now, firmly established and the case for investment made.

What should be considered when investing?

The financial benefit of investing can be readily determined and the payback calculated. This analysis needs to consider the number of times a mould is changed on a machine, the time currently taken to change moulds and the cost incurred. Comparison can then be made with the quick connection system in place. The major benefits are reducing the costly downtime during mould changeovers thereby increasing machine availability for production and the elimination of errors. Payback times of less than a year frequently result, in some cases payback can be achieved in just a few months from modest investment in a quick connection system that precisely meets the specific production requirements of any application. The most modest investments often bring the most significant improvement in productivity through reduction in mould change times, giving true meaning to ‘maximum gain from minimal investment’.

Can you offer ‘rule of thumb’ solutions that can be applied generally?

As a result of the complexity and variety, it is not possible to offer ‘rule of thumb’ solutions. It is of paramount importance that each mould change is individually analysed and a corresponding report generated. The solutions are as varied as the demands of the individual application.

The journey to maximising efficiency is a step-by-step process, not necessarily all undertaken at the same time. The investments should be matched to the individual needs and goals of the plastics processor. A well-defined and structured mould change analysis should provide a roadmap for any future investments.

About the Expert

Craig Forrester is the Connectors Division Manager of Staubli UK Ltd, based in Telford. He has over 23 years’ experience in the plastics market and over 36 years in factory automation. His technical qualifications include HND in Electrical/Electronic Engineering.