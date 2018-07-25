Fibrax Group invests in Engel’s Victory to increase UK capacity

Fibrax, a global injection moulding manufacturing group has invested in two Engel Victory machines with tie-bar-less technology, to increase the company’s plastic moulding capacity at its facility in Wrexham, North Wales.

The modular Engel Victory is ideal for a wide range of technical plastic mouldings and with its tie-bar-less technology, it provides flexibility and greater efficiency.

The group says this investment is part of its strategic growth strategy and 2018 will see the installation of more advanced technical equipment aimed at streamlining manufacturing processes, implementing efficiencies and optimising performance.

× Expand Fibrax The Engel Victory 120 installed at Fibrax, Wrexham, UK.

Fibrax operates a range of injection moulding machine sizes, including 30 to 560 tonnes for rubber and 50 to 450 tonnes for plastic and also specialises in precision overmoulding of multi-part components.

Rob Winterbottom, Fibrax’s Technical Sales Director, said:“By investing in the 50 and 120 tonne Engel Victory machines, we are able to extend our UK manufacturing capabilities, whilst harnessing greater control of smaller shot weight tools. The tie-bar-less technology complements our continual improvement strategy, as we are able to drive greater efficiencies in the future.”