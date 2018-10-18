Fibrax invests in 3D Technologies to promote precision

Fibrax is promoting precision through its investment in 3D technologies.

The company says it operates a highly skilled design division where a team of designers and engineers use the latest CAD and CAM software yet the key to the success of many projects delivered in 2018 was the installation of an Objet30 Prime 3D Printer from Stratasys.

Using Polyjet technologies, this printer adds to the SLA and FDM printing technologies already installed at Fibrax’s 3D Print Suite.

Instead of jetting drops of ink onto paper, the print head jets microscopic layers of liquid photopolymer onto a build tray where it instantly cools under UV light.

The Objet30 Prime offers a range of rigid materials, including flexible, transparent, bio-compatible, high temperature resistant and simulated polypropylene, extending Fibrax’s prototyping capabilities.

The can also be used for short runs of technically-complex components.

“Investing in the Objet30 Prime has contributed greatly to our ability to operate efficiently without compromise. Not only has it helped to speed up product design and development but it has reduced the need for conventional prototype tooling for customers, particularly in the automotive sector,” said Glenn Griffiths, Technical Manager at Fibrax.

“Additionally, it has assisted the development of production cells in the form of jigs and fixtures. This means we are able to support the needs of our customers using incredibly cost effective and time efficient methods.”