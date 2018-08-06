Fraser launches new cleaning and static neutralisation product to injection moulding market

Fraser, anti-static specialist has launched an advanced product to clean and neutralise static in injection moulding workflows.

The Roto-Clean 4900 blasts pulsating ionized air from single or multiple heads to clean a product and remove static that could attract further dust.

The device consists of a dual rotary nozzle driven by a patented centrifugal control integrated into a circular static eliminator.

Fraser has created a niche in cleaning and static elimination in injection moulding environments, which includes the traditional range of 4125 air guns, 5100 and 5500 airknives, and 4510 and 4400 nozzles.

× Expand Fraser’s new Roto-Clean cleaning and static neutralisation product

Bruce Clothier, CEO at Fraser Anti-static Techniques, said: “Roto-Clean is incredibly versatile and can work as a standalone head on a robotic arm, or as an array over a production line conveyor. It has an unrivalled capability to clean complex shapes or bulky items and prevent further contamination, particularly where processes are heavily automated.”

Fraser says the combination of powerful, pulsating air and static elimination gives Roto-Clean an advantage over alternative products and it will set new cleaning standards in environments that require strict quality control, or when products move on to secondary processes such as labelling or decoration where they must be dust free.

Roto-Clean is available in 112 and 178mm diameters, with operational pressure from 1 to 3.5 Bar.