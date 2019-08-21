Fraser launches versatile 47mm static eliminator for confined space installations

Leading static control specialist Fraser Anti-Static Techniques has followed the successful launch of the world’s shortest 24V DC anti-static bar with an even smaller close-range ionising tool.

At just 47mm in operational length, the 3024 Ultra-Compact 24V DC static eliminator can also be combined with a fixed nozzle for ionised air cleaning, as well as forming an ionised airgun.

The 3024 Ultra-Compact has built-in high-voltage electronics to deliver powerful static elimination at close range to a substrate or other material.

Fraser Anti-Static Techniques CEO, Bruce Clothier, said: “We have been able to package our advanced technology into a device that can literally fit in the palm of your hand, maintaining the power and performance you would expect from Fraser.”

“After a soft launch of the product we have found our customers are using it either as a single ioniser or combined with a nozzle or gun handle to form an ionised air cleaning device.”

“It is clearly a versatile product that is also finding a home across many industries, from printing and labelling to parts cleaning in medical and other sectors.”

“Ion balance makes it suitable for most industrial applications where static control is essential.”