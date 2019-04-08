Furniture manufacturer invests in ENGEL injection moulding machines

Herman Miller, workplace furniture designer and manufacturer, has invested in Engel injection moulding machines to achieve a key business goal.

Engel supplied the company with two Victory 650/120 TECH tie bar less machines that they chose due to the easy accessibility, says Engel UK Area Sales Manager, Steve Taylor.

He continues: “This was an essential feature as they planned to side ‘quick mould change’ load moulds using Staubli couplers & magnetic platens and a locally sourced mould carrier system.”

The U.S. owned company which has its international base in Melksham, had identified a requirement to become more reactive to production demands by carrying out their own moulding of components, enabling them to reduce the amount of components they held in stock and shipping costs.

Herman Miller set a target for the mould change time and specifications for the equipment, which included low energy usage, low noise, a side-loading option, magnetic clamping, quick connection of services and globally available components and customer support.

Martin Waller Head of Engineering says “Engel best met the requirements and were able to offer most of our requests as standard options. Their tie-bar-less machines offered us the required platen size within a reduced footprint of the machine.”

“Engel also understood what we required from the machines and the unique aspects of our process and were able to deliver a completely integrated system as one package using globally available components.”

He continues: “The Engel machines have enabled us to respond in an agile way to any change in production demands. By being able to act more quickly, we are able to respond faster to customer orders.”