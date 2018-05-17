Fusion Flexibles installs environmental abatement system at Leicester-based facility

Fusion Flexibles, UK manufacturers of flexible packaging products for the publishing, security, mailing and food markets has invested £300,000 in a new state-of-the-art environmental abatement system for its Leicester-based facility.

The company says the Durr Regenerative Thermal Oxidiser (RTO) from Air Protekt, was chosen for its design and build quality and will reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the company’s printing presses, while also potentially doubling printing capacity.

VOCs are implicated in a wide range of environmentally damaging processes, including the generation of low-level ozone and smog.

Legislation was introduced in many countries, setting low emission limits for VOCs in process exhaust gases.

Lawrence Hopwood from Fusion Flexibles, said: “The installation of the new environmental abatement system means that our VOC emissions will be as low as possible and well inside the current legal limits.”

“As well as reducing our carbon footprint, it will also potentially enable us to double printing capacity in the future.”

David Gould, Senior Technical Officer at Blaby District Council has supported the project and recognises benefits to the local area and wider environment.

Gould said “Fusion also took a number of steps to limit their emissions until a replacement system was in place. They have maintained good contact with me throughout the project, which has also been subject to planning permission and revisions to the company’s environmental permit.”