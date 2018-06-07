GoodFish Group install four ENGEL Victory Tie-bar-less machines

GoodFish Group has announced in its most recent acquisition, in Loughborough, older machines will be replaced by four ENGEL Victory Tie-bar-less machines.

The machines range from 220-400 tonnes, with integrated robots and are part of an ongoing strategy of investment within the group.

ENGEL says its tie-bar-less technology is the optimal machine for all-round applications and a variety of technologies, providing flexibility for complex, innovative, mould designs, rapid mould change and unobstructed robot movements.

× Expand ENGEL L-R Graeme Herlihy, ENGEL UK Gregory McDonald, Chief Executive, Goodfish Group.

“Raising quality standards and continuous improvement are core elements of our business strategy. Our Continuous Improvement Team works across all three sites to ensure sustained momentum in driving costs down by eliminating waste wherever possible. These new machines are part of that programme,” said Gregory McDonald, Goodfish Chief Executive.

“We know the ENGELs are reliable, energy and space efficient, but their integrated conveyors are a first for our business.”

Goodfish currently operate from three facilities in Loughborough, Cannock and Worcester, with a fourth plant coming online in Slovakia in 2019.