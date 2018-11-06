Great Central Plastics invests in state-of-the-art equipment and technology

Great Central Plastics has invested over £20,000 in advanced CAD and CAM technology as well as a range of tooling and moulding machinery at its 10,500 sq ft facilities.

The Northamptonshire based company says replacing one of its iconic moulding machines with a new 90 tonne model will see the business significantly increase its capabilities through improved productivity and efficiency.

The company is well versed in working with large companies to provide a full turnkey service in a short timeframe. Recently supplying 50,000 swizzle sticks, in two different colours, to promote the television programme, Love Island. The company tooled, moulded and delivered the finished products in two weeks.

“We pride ourselves as one of the few UK companies to be able to supply these services in-house and it’s our skilled team and exceptional machinery that allows us to do this,” said Rowan Wilson, Sales Manager at Great Central Plastics.

“Our commitment to having the best facilities to hand is what has allowed us to win contracts with some of the biggest international brands, produce products to the highest quality and deliver large orders with a quick turnaround.”

Kiron Phillips, Sales and Marketing Executive at Great Central Plastics, added: “We work with clients from the creative process through to the delivery of the finished product. Using the most advanced equipment in the industry puts us ahead of the curve in the UK market allowing us to meet unique client requirements which other companies wouldn’t be able to provide.”