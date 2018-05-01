Green Line Polymers installs NGR’s largest ever recycling machine

Green Line Polymers, a US-based Advanced Drainage Systems recycling subsidiary, has installed the largest NGR recycling machine ever built.

The machine is capable of recycling over 4,000 lbs. per hour of plastics scrap materials, including high volumes of post-industrial PE scrap materials.

This recycled product will then be a raw material building block for the next generation of ADS corrugated piping products and water management solutions (WMS).

ADS, manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and ancillary products, provide a comprehensive suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure industry.

The company’s pipes, fittings, basins and other products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications.

Austrian based company, NGR, says the key benefits of its plastics recycling line is the “One-Step Technology” which utilises a shredder-feeder-extruder combination.

This configuration ensures the highest energy efficiency while minimising equipment footprint and reducing material handling steps.