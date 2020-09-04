Greif launches real time tracking for IBCs

Greif has developed real time tracking technology for composite Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) in its drive to help customers increase performance, reduce costs and improve their carbon footprint.

The GCUBE Connect smart packaging technology provides real time tracking information about a user’s IBC and has been developed in conjunction with French specialist in IoT monitoring solutions, Nanolike,.

Greif announces launch of real time tracking for IBCs

A customer-based dashboard displays in real-time where an IBC is located, the level of the filled product and the environmental temperature.

“Much of our innovation strategy for our GCUBE IBC portfolio of products and services is driven by the need to develop more sustainable, added value solutions for customers”, says Luca Bettoni, EMEA IBC and Plastic Product Manager at Greif.

“GCUBE Connect improves visibility across the entire supply chain. Through the Internet of Things based device customers receive live data about their product allowing them to increase sales, reduce freight costs, optimize production planning and automate procurement and sales processes.”

“The combination of real time geolocation and filled product level data enhances the proactive information that an IBC can provide to fillers making GCUBE Connect much more than just a packaging solution. Ultimately it helps save valuable time, money and resources.”

GCUBE Connect is currently available to customers across Europe and will be showcased this month from 8th to 11th September at the LogiChem virtual conference.

Over the past several years Greif has steadily grown its IBC production for example with organic IBC investments completed at Houston, Spain and Russia to expand presence in key geographic end markets and through its joint venture partnership with Delta Containers (the UK’s leading independent supplier of reconditioned IBC’s) in August 2020.