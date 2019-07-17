Guill announces new 800 Series Hybrid extrusion tooling

Guill has announced the introduction of its popular 800 Series, the 800 Series Hybrid.

The inherent benefits of the 800 Series are retained, including compact design, low residence time, and a common deflector bore that eliminates tolerance stack up.

The highly efficient design of the 800 Series Hybrid reduces cost and size, as opposed to other methods of overlapping layers in extrusion applications.

Essential benefits of the 800 Series Hybrid include eliminating weld lines in materials through patented overlapping technology, producing a more consistent finished product, and reduced sensitivity to changes in both viscosity and line speed.

The 800 Series Model also greatly reduces stagnation, because overlapping layers are more balanced than single layers, and also because each semi-deflector is tuned to flush.