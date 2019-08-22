Guill introduces latest generation of Series 800 extrusion tooling

Guill has introduced the latest generation of its Series 800, the two-to-six layer extrusion tooling designed to produce the highest quality, highest material-efficient OD tubing for automotive, medical, appliance, and industrial applications.

The redesigned Series 800 produces smooth extrusion and layer definition of Fluoropolymer and other materials for all multi-layer, multi-lumen medical tubing, as well as fuel line constructions and multi-layer PEX pipe and drip irrigation applications.

The Guill design further allows thin layer combinations of polymers and adhesives to 0.02mm or less.

Guill offers its extensive line of crossheads and inline tubing dies in fixed and adjustable centre, for single or co-extrusion applications.

The tooling is designed to process all compounds and features the company’s patented precision Feather Touch Concentricity adjustment.