Guill Tool launches NEW 500 Series crosshead with MAGS adjustment

Guill Tool has introduced its NEW 500 Series crosshead with mechanically assisted gum space (MAGS) adjustment, designed specifically for the flow characteristics and unique processing challenges of elastomeric compounds.

One of the key features engineered by Guill is the MAGS system, which allows the operator to make an adjustment from a single point using a common socket wrench.

This means there is no longer a need to struggle with multiple nuts and bolts on order to adjust gum space, which leads to faster adjustments.

The visual indicator on the core tube allows the operator to see how far the gum space has moved, making the adjustments much more accurate and repeatable.

The hardware-free and patented lock design means no time is wasted unbolting and re-securing fasteners for disassembly and re-assembly, and only half a rotation of the cam nut is required to loosen and automatically extract the deflector from the head body.

Also, with no undercuts on the deflector, there are no material hang-ups when extracting the deflector, allowing for faster and easier cleaning and changeover.

Another feature of the crosshead is a cast aluminium liquid-fed cooling sleeve that allows the user to switch out the cooling jacket in the event of a line obstruction, again reducing downtime compared to traditional integrated cooling systems.