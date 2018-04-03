Haitian hails record sales in 2017 after strong demand from China and the US for moulding machines

Haitian International, the Hongkonger injection moulding machinery manufacturer, has reported a rise in sales of 25.9 per cent over 2017, increasing orders in both China and global exports.

Haitian attributed stronger investment confidence in China, which has fueled plastics demand.

Then company’s investment in Germany, other European nations, India and Mexico also led to record international sales in 2017 of $439 million (£312 million).

Success in the American market for its moulding machines could put the Chinese firm at risk of exposure to recent protectionist moves from the Trump administration. However, its US sales are made through locally incorporated subsidiary Absolute Haitian.