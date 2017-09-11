Haitian reaches record half year results

Haitian, a manufacturer of plastics injection moulding machines based in Hong Kong, increased revenues by 30.5 per cent in comparison to the first half of 2016. Net profit increased by 43.6 per cent, a significant contribution to income through increased efficiency.

Its best company results are supported by sales in China, which has strong demand for injection moulding machines because of economic growth. Steadily rising production efficiency, with an ever-increasing degree of automation and government support, motivates plastic-processing companies to scrap old machines and invest in new kit. Haitian has upped sales in China by 29 per cent, to €457.1 million, since the first quarter of 2016.

× Expand haitian

Haitian also plans to expand services in Germany, India, Turkey, and Mexico. In addition, strong economic recovery in Europe and the USA had a positive effect on the results. Export sales increased by 33 per cent to of €179.7 million since the first half of 2016.

Haitian runs an investment strategy, ‘Technology to the Point’, to achieve its aims of productivity and flexibility at the lowest possible cost, concentrating consistently on electric solutions in the smaller tonnages and on two-platen solutions in the mid-range and large tonnages.

Compared to 2016, the electric series of the Zhafir Plastics Machinery brand has increased sale volumes by 55 per cent. In the first six months nearly 1,200 units left the factories. The two-platen Haitian Jupiter plus Series experienced a sales growth of 41 per cent compared to 2016, with 400 units sold.

Professor Helmar Franz, Haitian Director, said: “We see that Technology to the Point has been vindicated ten thousand times over, and we’ll stay on this successful course. With this sometimes seemingly unspectacular, yet extremely effective and sustainable strategy as our basis, we are working at full throttle on major issues such as the optimal capability for integration into MES software solutions, or on a newly defined modularity for established basic technologies in servo-hydraulic and electric series machines.”